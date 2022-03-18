Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:KRR opened at C$6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$969.14 million and a PE ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.29. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$6.79.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

