KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Cut to €71.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €83.00 ($91.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KBC Group to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €76.00 ($83.52) to €79.00 ($86.81) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.70 ($74.40) to €66.40 ($72.97) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.95.

KBC Group stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.43.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

