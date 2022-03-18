KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) & Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Critical Comparison

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KemPharm and Esperion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $13.29 million 14.86 -$12.76 million N/A N/A Esperion Therapeutics $78.45 million 4.08 -$269.11 million ($9.56) -0.53

KemPharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esperion Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -37.66% 8.82% 6.54% Esperion Therapeutics -343.04% N/A -92.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of KemPharm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KemPharm has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KemPharm and Esperion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics 2 3 4 0 2.22

KemPharm presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.04%. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 439.22%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than KemPharm.

Summary

KemPharm beats Esperion Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

