Kenneth L. Gayron Sells 5,500 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $31.50 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.20.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
