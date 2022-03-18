Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €32.00 ($35.16) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of €37.00 ($40.66).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACCYY. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($40.75) to €35.50 ($39.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accor to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.20 ($40.88) to €38.50 ($42.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $6.31 on Monday. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

