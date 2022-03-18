Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 242.88 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.12). Approximately 52,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 232,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 301.16. The firm has a market cap of £148.36 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61.

In related news, insider Karen Brade purchased 8,084 shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £19,886.64 ($25,860.39). Also, insider Ian Armfield purchased 4,000 shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £10,040 ($13,055.92).

