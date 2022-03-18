Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 78,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $823.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 734,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4,967.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 633,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.