Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 78,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $823.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.25.
In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
KZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
