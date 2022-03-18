Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
KZR traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.25.
Several research firms recently commented on KZR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 734,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4,967.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 633,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 2,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 377,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.
About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.