Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KZR traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Several research firms recently commented on KZR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 734,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4,967.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 633,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 2,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 377,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

