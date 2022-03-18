Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

