Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.54. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

