Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.18% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $119,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

