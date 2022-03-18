Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.80 ($112.97).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($112.09) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($103.30) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €3.10 ($3.41) on Thursday, reaching €72.96 ($80.18). The stock had a trading volume of 255,929 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €62.98 ($69.21) and a fifty-two week high of €113.60 ($124.84). The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

