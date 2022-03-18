KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

KNOP stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $501.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

