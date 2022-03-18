Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Koninklijke Philips (AMS: PHIA) recently:

3/17/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €29.20 ($32.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/16/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €29.00 ($31.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/11/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €29.20 ($32.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €41.00 ($45.05) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/11/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €32.00 ($35.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/3/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €29.20 ($32.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/31/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €41.00 ($45.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/26/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €32.00 ($35.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/25/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €35.00 ($38.46) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €49.00 ($53.85) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €36.40 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/24/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €41.00 ($45.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/24/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €44.00 ($48.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/20/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €32.00 ($35.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/20/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €41.00 ($45.05) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

