Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

KTB stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

