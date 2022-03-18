Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KOPN. HC Wainwright raised Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 35.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 189.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

