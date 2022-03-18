KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of KSRYY opened at $20.00 on Thursday. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.
KOSÉ Company Profile (Get Rating)
