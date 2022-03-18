K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.03 ($19.81).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €25.59 ($28.12) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1.64. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a 52-week high of €24.75 ($27.20).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

