K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €25.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.03 ($19.81).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €25.59 ($28.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a 12-month high of €24.75 ($27.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.21.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.