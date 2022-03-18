Kuende (KUE) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Kuende (KUE) traded 228.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Kuende has a market capitalization of $616,686.40 and approximately $35.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kuende has traded up 228.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00035026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00105274 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.