L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Boosted by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.0% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $246.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.61 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

