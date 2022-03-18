Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LE traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $659.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lands’ End by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

