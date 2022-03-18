Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Update

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Shares of LSDAF stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.48. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

