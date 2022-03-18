Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Update

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.
Shares of LSDAF stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.48. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.93.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
