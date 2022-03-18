Laura Carter Sells 5,002 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.01 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,197,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after buying an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,059,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

