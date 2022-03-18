Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$14.30 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.45.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

