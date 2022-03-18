LCX (LCX) Price Hits $0.0878

LCX (LCX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, LCX has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a total market cap of $66.33 million and approximately $662,503.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0878 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LCX Profile

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,292,231 coins. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

