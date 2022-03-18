Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

LGRVF stock opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Legrand has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

