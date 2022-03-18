Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Lennar stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lennar by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.93.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

