Les B. Korsh Sells 6,000 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

