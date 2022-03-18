Lewis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,950 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.10. 329,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $333.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

