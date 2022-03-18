Lewis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.73. 1,134,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.46 and its 200-day moving average is $162.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.88 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

