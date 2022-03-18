Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

