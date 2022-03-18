LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys 12,458 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,794,000 after acquiring an additional 361,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,867,000 after acquiring an additional 274,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 232,356 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,839. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.