LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Invests $351,000 in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.16. 293,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,702,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

