LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

COST stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $551.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,924. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $322.38 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $244.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.81 and its 200 day moving average is $505.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

