LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.57. 1,370,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,981. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.15 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

