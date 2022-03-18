Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $240.09

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.09 and traded as low as $197.00. Li Ning shares last traded at $201.80, with a volume of 7,692 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.77.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

