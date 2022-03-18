Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 3.3%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. 11,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,968,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth about $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth about $6,518,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after buying an additional 540,508 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

