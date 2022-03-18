Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,080 ($14.04) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.35) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 602 ($7.83) on Monday. MJ Gleeson has a 12-month low of GBX 602 ($7.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 910 ($11.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £351.00 million and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 700.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 751.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

