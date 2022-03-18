Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Update

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 107,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $288.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $255.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.97 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

