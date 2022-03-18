Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $7.13 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $110.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

