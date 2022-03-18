Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Limbach by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Limbach by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Limbach by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LMB traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $6.75. 82,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,219. Limbach has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $69.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limbach will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

