Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 82,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Limbach by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Limbach (Get Rating)
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limbach (LMB)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.