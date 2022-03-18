Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 82,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Limbach by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

