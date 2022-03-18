Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys 390 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 263.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 510,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.21. 2,686,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,341. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,201.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

