Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 2,628,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

