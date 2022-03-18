Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,981,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115,526.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,097 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,777. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

