Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JIGB. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JIGB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.41. 1,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $56.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15.

