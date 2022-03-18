Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,651. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

