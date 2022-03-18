LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to post sales of $125.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.15 million to $126.00 million. LivePerson reported sales of $107.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $552.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.09 million to $556.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $652.85 million, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $664.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivePerson.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

LPSN stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.30. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in LivePerson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LivePerson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

