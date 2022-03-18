LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells $34,470.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $64,170.00.

LMP Automotive stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMPX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

